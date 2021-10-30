Special voting: Landlords ditch IEC at the last minute

Johannesburg - The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) says it does not intend to take legal action against several landlords who reneged on their lease agreement at the 11th hour on Saturday during the first day of special voting. According to chief electoral officer Sy Mamambolo, the incident involved landlords across various provinces backtracking on their contracts.

“Alternative arrangements were made in time and voting was not affected,” Mamabolo said while briefing the media at the National ROC located at the Tshwane Show Grounds. Mamabolo further the developments were a worrying factor for the IEC. “It is a concern. But it is not a matter that requires us to take legal action.

Video: Kailene Pillay/IOL Politics “The main thing is to get operations going and get alternative measures in place. “It is not a prevalent phenomenon and is an isolated incident,” he said.

It is not clear at this stage if the voting stations affected included schools, churches and community halls and whether these facilities were locked ahead community members voting. During the briefing, Mamabolo said also said there were a few incidents which came as a result of bad weather where overnight, storms blew tents away in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and the Northwest. According to Mamabolo, contingency plans were put in place and the tents were either reinstalled or replaced in time for voting.

Other incidents reported by IEC personnel on the ground include news that the IEC could not open eight voting stations in Camperdown, KwaZulu-Natal where community members were allegedly “unhappy with matters related to traditional leadership”. Video: Kailene Pillay/IOL Politics Mamabolo said the IEC would ensure that these stations are open.