Speculation on future of coalitions in Gauteng after bruising battle

Johannesburg – Speculation is mounting on the future of coalitions in Gauteng after the DA clinched the three metros of Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Joburg, as there is no formal agreement in place with the parties that pushed the DA into power. However, some analysts believe there is a need for a coalition agreement and that the DA has to share key positions such as the MMCs with other parties to ensure stability.

Newly-elected City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has called for legislation to be amended. “There has to be a coalition agreement in place to guarantee stability in the City of Tshwane and elsewhere. It has been happening for the past two weeks but a two weeks is not enough, you need a longer period to negotiate a sound coalition agreement. “I believe the legislature needs to be amended to make provision for the new style of governance in South Africa,” added Williams. .

He said that his council would continue its mandate to deliver basic services to Tshwane residents. “We are going to make sure that we carry out the mandate that has been legislated for our city,” he said. Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said it has been a common goal for some political parties to come together to remove the ANC from power in the three Gauteng metros.

He said now was the time for political parties to agree on matters of governance as well as to bring stability in municipalities. “If there is no agreement as to what to do in those councils, I know for a fact there is no coalition agreement in existence at this point. Without any of those it actually means that what seems to have motivated the opposition at this point (is) their common despisement for the ANC, the common goal to remove the ANC from power, that has been achieved. But beyond that, no one knows exactly what is going to happen,” Mathekga said. Mathekga added that no one knows whether coalition agreements would be reached, what would be the conditions or the extent of stability of councils. He said that would remain subject to speculation at this point.

He added that even if people can sign agreements, politics is politics, those that might be aggrieved on certain issues, there might be a group that might disagree and resort to motion of no confidence against office bearers. Mathekga said that was the risk that might always be there. "This should be very clear that this is not an employee, employer agreement, it's a political agreement," Mathekga said.