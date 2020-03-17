Spokesperson confirms restraining order against Abathembu King

Durban - Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has been barred from entering his Bumbane Great Place Palace by his son Prince Azenathi. The restraining order, which was granted on Monday, came after Dalindyebo had last week allegedly stormed the palace and attacked his first-born son who was acting in his position while he (Dalindyebo) was still serving parole. Abathembu chairperson Vusi Mvelase confirmed on Tuesday that Azenathi had obtained the order against his father. As the acting king, Azenathi occupied the palace while his father and his wife Queen Nokwanda lived in the Enkululekweni Palace in Mthatha. “He (Azenathi) is protecting himself because he was attacked while the government is not doing anything to protect him since he and his wife (Ongezwa) were attacked.

“This was a protection order to prevent his father from attacking him again,” said Mvelase.

Mvelase said he did not believe that the protection order would further divide the family.

“This might lead to the family discussing the matter,” he said.

Dalindyebo was released on parole in December after serving four years of his 12-year sentence for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and arson against community members of his village.

It was alleged that in the early hours of Friday morning, Dalindyebo who was allegedly armed with what looked like a spear, axe and machete jumped over the fence of the palace and forced his way into the main building searching for Azenathi.

It was reported that Azenathi escaped the house through a window. His wife was believed to have been injured while trying to escape and was taken to hospital.

Following Friday's incident, the king was arrested and appeared at the Mthatha District Court where he was released on warning.

Correctional Service spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the Mthatha District Court released the king on a warning. This was confirmed by Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana, who added that Dalindyebo had been charged with malicious damage to property and assault.

Mvelase said after Dalindyebo had been released from prison in December, Azenathi visited the Enkululekweni Palace to talk to him, but he was refused entry.

He said the members of the family, “including grandmothers” instructed Azenathi to obtain a protection order.

“It is annoying me when it is portrayed as if Azenathi is against his father whereas Azenathi was the one who negotiated with the president (Cyril Ramaphosa) for his father’s release,” said Mvelase.

Dalindyebo’s spokesperson Mthunzi Ngonyama confirmed that a restraining order had been issued against the king.

Political Bureau