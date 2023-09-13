'Spreading fake news is just as wrong as insurance fraud,' DA stomps Niehaus over Mkhwebane remark

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has thrashed Carl Niehaus’ limelight over his controversial remarks about how the ANC Members of Parliament (MPs) voted on a DA motion to remove suspended Public Protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. “Spreading fake news is just as wrong as insurance fraud. Just don’t do it,” the DA said. The DA was responding to Niehaus’ allegations that the ANC voted on a "DA motion" to remove Mkhwebane.

Spreading fake news is just as wrong as insurance fraud. Just don't do it. pic.twitter.com/Cnu2RDiuAw — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 12, 2023 In 2017, reports stated that Niehaus was allegedly involved in an insurance fraud scheme in which he claimed that his mother had died. However, it was reported that his mother was alive and that Niehaus owed the money to his former landlord for the rental of two apartments in Sandton that were in arrears. Niehaus, who is the leader of the political party startup African Radical Economic Transformation (Areta), slammed the ANC MPs for failing to defend the now-fired Mkhwebane as the Public Protector. He also labelled the DA a racist party.

"This makes me want to puke! The racist DA thanked the ANC MPs for having sold out. All of you ANC MPs who voted to impeach Mkhwebane, together with your sell-out party, are beyond redemption. You are an unmitigated disgrace," Niehaus said on platform X (formerly Twitter). This makes me want to puke! 🤢🤮



The racist @Our_DA thanking the @MYANC MP'S.for having sold out.



Sies! All of you #ANC MP's who voted to impeach @AdvBMkhwebane, together with your sell out party, are beyond redemption. You are an unmitigated disgrace! 😡 pic.twitter.com/nd4kKwGFdr — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) September 12, 2023 This comes after over 300 MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of the impeachment of Mkhwebane on Monday. Niehaus also labelled the former North West Premier, Supra Mahumapelo, and other MPs as sell-outs for voting for Mkhwebane's removal from office.