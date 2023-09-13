Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

'Spreading fake news is just as wrong as insurance fraud,' DA stomps Niehaus over Mkhwebane remark

Carl Niehaus had a lot to say about ANC MPs voting with the DA to oust the Public Protector, but the DA was having none of it. Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Carl Niehaus had a lot to say about ANC MPs voting with the DA to oust the Public Protector, but the DA was having none of it. Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 49m ago

Share

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has thrashed Carl Niehaus’ limelight over his controversial remarks about how the ANC Members of Parliament (MPs) voted on a DA motion to remove suspended Public Protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

“Spreading fake news is just as wrong as insurance fraud. Just don’t do it,” the DA said. The DA was responding to Niehaus’ allegations that the ANC voted on a "DA motion" to remove Mkhwebane.

In 2017, reports stated that Niehaus was allegedly involved in an insurance fraud scheme in which he claimed that his mother had died.

However, it was reported that his mother was alive and that Niehaus owed the money to his former landlord for the rental of two apartments in Sandton that were in arrears.

Niehaus, who is the leader of the political party startup African Radical Economic Transformation (Areta), slammed the ANC MPs for failing to defend the now-fired Mkhwebane as the Public Protector. He also labelled the DA a racist party.

"This makes me want to puke! The racist DA thanked the ANC MPs for having sold out. All of you ANC MPs who voted to impeach Mkhwebane, together with your sell-out party, are beyond redemption. You are an unmitigated disgrace," Niehaus said on platform X (formerly Twitter).

This comes after over 300 MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of the impeachment of Mkhwebane on Monday.

Niehaus also labelled the former North West Premier, Supra Mahumapelo, and other MPs as sell-outs for voting for Mkhwebane's removal from office.

Niehaus and Mahumapelo were close allies linked with the RET faction, which backed former president Jacob Zuma.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

Related Topics:

DAANCPublic ProtectorCape TownSouth AfricaCarl NiehausBusisiwe MkhwebaneSupra MahumapeloParliamentinvestigations