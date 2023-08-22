SSA, police crime intelligence clear all candidates vying for Public Protector position

The State Security Agency and the police Crime Intelligence unit have cleared all eight candidates contesting for the position of Public Protector after they were screened. The National Assembly’s ad hoc committee on the appointment of the next Public Protector had asked the SSA and police Crime Intelligence division to screen the candidates before they face grilling on Wednesday and Thursday.

Parliament also verified their academic qualifications with various institutions across the country. Chairperson of the committee, Cyril Xaba said on Tuesday this was a necessary step before they start with the process of interviewing the eight candidates. Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka is contesting for the position with seven other candidates.

They include former South African Human Rights Commission CEO Tseliso Thipanyane, magistrate Johanna Ledwaba, advocate Oliver Josie, Professor Boitumelo Mmusinyane and advocate Kwena Ntsewa. The other candidates are advocate Lynn Marais and Muvhango Lukhaimane. Xaba also said one candidate who was not shortlisted, Macbeth Ncongwana, wrote to the committee complaining that the process followed to shortlist candidates was flawed.

In his letter Ncongwana said the process was not transparent. But members of the committee said they had followed all processes required to shortlist the candidates. The committee had initially received 38 nominations for the position, but they cut it down to eight candidates who will then go through the interview process on Wednesday and Thursday.