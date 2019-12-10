Cape Town - Eskom says it will continue with rolling power cuts throughout Tuesday as it struggles to recover from a series of setbacks which saw South Africans subjected to Stage 6 power cuts on Monday.
The state-owned power utility has blamed Monday's unprecedented outages on, among other things, a major fault with the power supply which feed conveyors transporting coal to the silos at its Medupi power station near Lephalale in Limpopo. Medupi, which is one of the largest power plants in the world, has been plagued with serious issues since its construction which saw building costs balloon to nearly R100 billion from an estimated R69 billion.
According to Eskom, flooding from heavy rainfall also affected operations at its Kriel and Camden power stations.