State agencies gunning for departments, entities in corruption

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The anti-corruption task team says it wants to fast-track a number of cases in court, but warns of shortage of skills and capacity to pursue some of the complex matters. The task team on Wednesday told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts that the criminal justice cluster was conducting a review of the various agencies including the task team. The team also said it was still busy with Covid-19 corruption cases and there were 24 people who have been arrested and appeared in court. The Hawks and other agencies have in the past few months been probing millions of rand from Covid-19 procurement processes. The Auditor-General had also investigated the looting of the Unemployment Insurance Fund of millions. However, the task team told Scopa it has finalised 87 cases in court since 2010 and secured 155 convictions. The conviction rate was 89.8%, said the task team.

The Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Special Investigating Unit are part of the task team and are probing 223 corruption cases involving government departments and entities.

Head of the Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya, said there were 69 matters being investigated by the unit.

There were nine cases before the head of the NPA, Shamila Batohi, waiting for a decision on whether to prosecute or not.

Lebeya said there were 42 matters presented to court by the anti-corruption task team.

The NPA had declined to prosecute on 15 cases while 26 others were withdrawn for a number of reasons.

Lebeya added that 62 cases have been finalised in various courts in the country.

"Most of these cases emanate from municipalities. Municipalities are involved in 28 matters," said Lebeya.

The other cases come from different departments and entities.

In each department or entity there will be five or more cases of corruption investigated by the task team, said Lebeya.

"One case may have more than one leg. Some of the cases are multifaceted with various legs." | Political Bureau