Johannesburg - The refusal to answer questions fully or satisfactorily at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture could land witnesses in hot water - they could be fined or face jail time of up to a year.
This also applies to persons who obstruct the commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and his personnel while conducting investigations or demanding documents be made available to them.
These are some of the conditions carried in the amended regulations of the commission contained in the government gazette published on February 4.
The regulations, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on January 30, provide for 12 months imprisonment or a fine for witnesses who refuse to answer fully and satisfactorily questions lawfully put to them.
The regulations, which became effective last Tuesday, impose the same sanctions on those who refuse or fail to submit an affidavit within a period fixed on directives issued by Zondo.