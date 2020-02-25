The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria also reduced the scope of the commission, granting it permission to only investigate state capture complaints directed by the former public protector, advocate Thuli Madonsela.
The ruling by Judge Wendy Hughes further ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to amend the proclamation signed by former president Jacob Zuma in January 2018, which ordered Judge Zondo to investigate all corruption cases in national, provincial government and all state-owned enterprises including more than 260 municipalities.
Judge Hughes said Ramaphosa must make these amendments to allow the Hawks, SIU and NPA to investigate “other general corruption cases” which were initially included in the work of the Zondo Commission by Zuma.
Judge Hughes made these rulings after Judge Zondo had submitted, in his application for a 10-month extension to complete his work, that Zuma’s proclamation had widened the scope of the commission of the inquiry.