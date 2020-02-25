Johannesburg - The SABC's controversial 2013 broadcasting deal with pay service operator MultiChoice took centre-stage once again at the Zondo commission with the appearance of former communications minister Yunus Carrim.
Carrim took the stand at the inquiry on Tuesday and testified about his knowledge and backlash he received for his questioning of the SABC/MultiChoice deal.
Carrim was appointed as Communications minister in July 2013 and did not return to the role following the 2014 elections.
He said he received hostility from individuals when he raised questions about the MultiChoice deal, which was signed two weeks before he was appointed minister in July 2013.
The deal was signed in 2013 and was largely seen as controversial. It gave MultiChoice access to the SABC's archives and included that the SABC would broadcast a news channel on the pay television service providers DSTV platform. The deal also resulted in an entertainment channel called SABC Encore which also airs on DSTV. The SABC would be paid R553 million over five years.