State capture inquiry hears how SSA bankrolled apartheid killer Eugene de Kock

Cape Town – The ANC government supported Eugene de Kock, the apartheid-era policeman who commanded the notorious Vlakplaas hit squad and was responsible for the torture and death of many anti-apartheid activists, to the tune of R200 000 per month after his release on parole.

This shocking revelation emerged at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, on Thursday.

A secret witness, referred to only as “Miss K", told the inquiry taxpayers footed the bill for De Kock's accommodation and protection in a safe house and even paid him a monthly "salary" of R40 000.

“Miss K” is employed as a project manager by the State Security Agency in charge of "Project Veza", an investigation into malfeasance at the SSA. She was appearing at the commission on behalf of another SSA witness, Mr Y, who was unable to testify due to medical reasons.

De Kock's testimony at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) shed light on the fate of a number of activists who had either disappeared or died under mysterious circumstances during the 1980s but many people believe his unit was working with informers inside the ANC who have since gone on to occupy senior positions in the ruling party.