Johannesburg - Former crime intelligence officer Dhanajaya Naidoo broke down in tears during his testimony to the State Capture Inquiry as he apologised for his role in the looting of the crime intelligence slush fund.
Dhanajaya Naidoo wrapped up his extensive evidence of the looting of the crime intelligence secret service account which was intended to fund operational work. Instead, the Zondo commission has heard, it was used as a piggy bank to fund the lifestyles of crime intelligence officials and agents.
Naidoo has been living under witness protection for eight years and said life was tough for him and his family.
He testified via an audio link for his entire testimony in a bid to protect his identity.
“I cannot go into much detail. But it has been extremely difficult for me and my family (being in witness protection). Our situation is very fluid, we live our lives on a month to month basis. I hope that my testimony will result in something positive. During my time in crime intelligence I made decisions which I regret, I am sorry for my actions,” Naidoo said, sounding emotional.