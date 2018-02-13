JOHANNESBURG - The setting up of the state capture commission of inquiry and appointment of staff is well underway, chairman Justice Raymond Zondo said on Tuesday.

''Pending the publication of the regulations [in the Government Gazette], I had already begun discussions with some of the potential candidates for appointment to the key positions. I will now be finalising these discussions. I estimate that I should be able to make an announcement of these key appointments soon,'' deputy chief Justice Zondo said in a statement.

''The search for appropriate premises where the commission will have its offices and hold its hearings is also under way. I have no doubt that soon I will able to make an announcement of where the premises will be.''

President Jacob Zuma early this year announced Zondo as head of the state capture inquiry as per former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendations that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng recommend a judge to head the inquiry, instead of Zuma appointing one as he was implicated.

Madonsela prescribed that her report should be the basis on which the inquiry is based. It has taken nearly two years for Zuma, who is challenging the report in the courts, to establish the long awaited commission.

However, in the aftermath of the African National Congress 54th national conference, the governing party resolved that the matter be expedited even though Zuma has appealed the December 14, 2017 judgement of the North Gauteng High Court ordering him to appoint the commission within 30 days.

African News Agency/ANA