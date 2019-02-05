A forensic investigation has confirmed aspects of testimonies presented at the state capture inquiry which are related to Bosasa. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - A forensic investigation has confirmed aspects of testimonies presented at the state capture inquiry which are related to Bosasa. On Tuesday, the commission's investigators took the stand and explained that they were able to corroborate testimony provided by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. The investigators were also able to confirm aspects of Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux's testimony.

Frank Dutton, an investigator, told the inquiry that he had visited the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria as part of his investigation. The hotel was mentioned by Agrizzi who said that in 2015 he had a meeting at the hotel which was attended by Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson and former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni.

Agrizzi said at this meeting, Myeni handed over confidential NPA/SAPS documents related to an investigation into Bosasa. He was able to take a photo of the documents. In the images, a carpet is seen visible in the background.

Dutton said he went to the hotel and was able to visit the floor where the meeting took place. He confirmed to the commission that the pattern seen on the hotel's carpet. matched the photos taken by Agrizzi.

Dutton was also able to interview the general manager of the Sheraton Hotel. The manager submitted an affidavit to the commission which confirmed that Myeni was indeed booked at the hotel on September 22, 23 and 24 2015, during the time where the meeting.

Myeni's hotel bill was only paid in October 2018. It was paid using an account under the name of Nicola Stone - a travel agent based in Richards Bay. The client slip was marked "Jacob Zuma Foundation".

Dutton said images of the NPA/ SAPS correspondence were shown to a police official and a prosecutor who confirmed its authenticity. He said the investigators had not been able to find the original documents as yet.

A second investigator Themba Mlambo testified that he accompanied Le Roux to various properties. Le Roux had told the inquiry that he was required to install security upgrades to various homes of prominent politicians.

Mlambo said Le Roux took him to four properties. The commission's investigators were able to verify the owners of the properties.

The first property situated in Krugersdorp belonged to Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane. All the security upgrades that were installed by Bosasa at this house were still in place at the time of the visit in January 2019. The second property was that of Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair and his renovations were also still installed.

Le Roux and Mlambo also visited deputy justice minister Thabang Sampson Makwetla's home. The security renovations were still in place, but the cameras were removed.

The last property was registered under the Vincent Smith Family Trust. Smith is an ANC MP. Le Roux told Mlambo that the cameras installed at the property were different than the ones he had installed.

The commission will resume on Monday.