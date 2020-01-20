Johannesburg - The ANC’s national executive committee has kicked off its lekgotla amid a plethora of crises, chief among them being how the governing party’s leadership handled Eskom’s debilitating power woes.
Following bombshells of how Eskom’s management and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan allegedly misled President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding challenges at the power utility, gloves are expected to come off as the 108-year-old party attempts to come up with solutions.
But secretary-general Ace Magashule on Sunday insisted that despite disputes among the party leaders on resolutions adopted at the ANC’s 54th national conference in 2017, including the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank, the government had the duty to implement them (resolutions).
“Even in terms of state-owned enterprises and the economy.
“We checked and looked at the 51st, 52nd, 53rd and 54th conference resolutions and we said this is the year of implementation of our policies,” he said on the sidelines of the meeting held in Centurion near Pretoria.