State Security Agency Director-General, Ambassador Thembi Majola resigns

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since accepted Ambassador Majola’s resignation which will be effective November 30.

State Security Agency (SSA) Director-General Ambassador Thembisile Cheryl Majola has resigned from her top position “by mutual consent”, confirmed the Presidency on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa appointed Ambassador Majola on March 1 last year, following his promise in the State of the Nation Address a month earlier, to fill critical vacancies in the country’s security services.

Majola was the first permanent Director-General of the agency since Arthur Fraser left in 2018. The position was held in an acting capacity by Loyiso Jafta and Gab Msimanga in that period.

Majola was the former Deputy Minister of Energy and was South Africa’s ambassador to Senegal, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Gambia and Guinea Bissau.