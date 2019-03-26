Duduzane Zuma in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. File picture: Dumisani Sibeko

The trial of Duduzane Zuma kicked off with a twist on Tuesday as the State withdrew one culpable homicide charge against the son of former president Jacob Zuma. Randburg -





According to reports, the charge withdrawn relates to the death of Nanke Mashaba, who died weeks later in hospital following an accident involving Zuma's Porsche.





Her death was later ruled as the result of natural causes.





Zuma now faces one culpable homicide charge in relation to t he death of Phumzile Dube, who died after Zuma’s Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 in Johannesburg.

In his defence, Zuma has previously maintained that he was not negligent as his car had lost control as it had driven into a puddle that resulted in it swerving and hitting the taxi. An inquest ruled on by Magistrate Lalitha Chetty found that Zuma was negligent and that his actions led to the death of Dube.

Zuma's trial is currently underway at the Randburg Magistrates' court and he has pleaded not guilty to the culpable homicide charge and negligent driving.





* This is a developing story



