The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is expected to be appointed soon.

Spokesperson for Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Nathi Mncube, confirmed the commission will start after it finalises some key appointments, including forensic investigators and a secretary.

Mncube also said all the outstanding matters will be concluded and a date announced soon.

“There will be an announcement very soon regarding the premises, who is appointed in what position and all of that,” said Mncube.

Justice Zondo is waiting for the release of the regulations by former president Jacob Zuma to allow him to appoint key officials, including evidence leaders, forensic investigators and secretary for the commission.

The regulations would also allow the judge to determine the venue for the commission of inquiry.

Several former ministers have been implicated in state capture including ex-public enterprises minister Lynne Brown, former minister of public service and administration Faith Muthambi and ex-minister of co-operative governance Des van Rooyen.

Other ex-ministers include Mosebenzi Zwane, who was at mining, and David Mahlobo at energy.

