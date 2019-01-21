Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane File picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS

Agrizzi was testifying about the relationship between Bosasa and Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane. Johannesburg - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo Commission that the company catered for numerous ANC rallies in Gauteng and even paid for the ruling party's 107th birthday cake.





According to Agrizzi, Bosasa boss Gavin Watson instructed him to pack cash amounting to R50 000 into bags for Mokonyane. He claims that this amount was handed to Mokonyane on a monthly basis for a number of years.





The alleged payments took place while Mokonyane was still the Gauteng MEC for Safety between 1999 and 2004.





A "Christmas shopping list' which Bosasa allegedly provided to Mokonyane at the end of every year included:





4 cases of spirits





Various premium brand brandies and other high-end spirits





40 mixed cases of beer





8 lambs





12 cases of frozen chicken





Agrizzi further testified that he was personally responsible for the maintenance of Mokonyane's home and also oversaw the rental of motor vehicles for her daughter whenever the latter returned home from overseas. Mokonyane's daughter allegedly called him personally to demand that Bosasa provide her with an Audi A4 convertible.





IOL