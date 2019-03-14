Former finance minister Des van Rooyen. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former finance minister Des van Rooyen has been granted leave to cross-examine former National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile at Zondo commission. Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said on Thursday that he had considered the submissions made by van Rooyen's legal team and has decided to grant them permission to test Fuzile's testimony.

Zondo said van Rooyen will also testify and the dates for his appearance and for the cross-examination will be announced in due course.

Fuzile made two appearances at the commission and he served as director-general at Treasury until 2017.

Fuzile had appeared at the inquiry last year and told of the days leading up to former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s firing in 2015.

He told the inquiry of his encounter with van Rooyen and also how he was warned after Nene was fired that he would be receiving a "Gupta minister".

Van Rooyen was only able to serve a few days as finance minister and was replaced by Pravin Gordhan after a tail-spin in the markets forced former president Jacob Zuma to backtrack on his appointment.

Fuzile said van Rooyen had brought in two advisors who seemed unknown to him.

The inquiry continues with the testimony of former mineral resources director-general Dr Thibedi Ramontja.

Later, former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is expected to take the stand.

