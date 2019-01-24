Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is continuing his testimony at the Zondo Commission Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency

Johannesburg - In addition to cash bribes for tender contracts awarded to Bosasa, former Correctional Services CFO Patrick Gillingham was allegedly paid a monthly salary of R110 000 by Bosasa - after he left the department.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo commission on Thursday that Gillingham was under pressure in 2010 as he had been on suspension and charged for corruption linked to Bosasa.

He said Gillingham had been instrumental in ensuring that Bosasa was awarded a string of contracts by the department of correctional service. These contracts included kitchen services, access control and fencing services.

He was allegedly bribed in cash and with the purchase of expensive furniture for his home and cars for him and his children.

Bosasa also financed Gillingham's overseas holidays and the purchase of sports tickets, Agrizzi has told the commission.

Agrizzi said Gillingham was worried that his pension would be affected if he was found guilty of the charges he was facing connected to the investigation conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the widespread corruption at the Correctional Services department.

Gillingham resigned in November 2010 and as result was paid R110 000 a month by Bosasa which would supplement the loss of the monthly salary he earned at Correctional Services, the commission heard on Thursday.

Agrizzi said Bosasa also provided monthly medical aid expenses for Gillingham along with providing him with legal service during his suspension.

"He resigned from the department in November 2010. He continued to be paid as long as Bosasa had the contracts. Senior members who had been involved in the contract would be paid for life. That is apparently what the arrangement was about," said Agrizzi.

The inquiry continues.