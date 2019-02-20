Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission is expected to use a number of reports compiled on Eskom to bulk-up its investigation into state capture at Eskom. Advocate Vincent Maleka, for the commission's legal team, said the reports, which include Parliament's Eskom inquiry report and the state capture report, would be used and on Wednesday he placed them on record for the commission.

Maleka said there were a number of gaps in the reports which the commission would have to fill in with its own investigations.

Another report is the Dentons report which Eskom had for a long time blocked from being made public. The report was critical in its assessment of the power utility.

The Public Protector's state capture report will also be used by the commission. The report raised various questions about allegations of corruption at Eskom.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela touched on the questionable purchase of Optimum Coal Mine from Glencore by Gupta-linked Tegeta.

Mandonsela said records showed that former minister of mineral resources Mosebenzi Zwane had possibly played a role in assisting the Guptas to clinch the deal.

Zwane had travelled to Switzerland during the time and Mandonsela said Zwane needed to answer to his role in the deal.

Maleka said the inquiry's investigators will look into the matter as one of the gaps that need to be filed.

The commission will also look into emails that showed how Eskom executives shared confidential information about the company with third parties.

Other reports to be tackled include the CDH report which detailed how former Eskom executive Matshela Koko's step-daughter and wife benefited from deals with the company.

The notorious Gupta family, which had a close relationship with former president Jacob Zuma, scored millions from the power utility in dodgy tenders it was awarded.

On Friday the commission is expected to hear testimony from Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza. Other key players are expected to appear over the next few weeks as the commission investigates Eskom.

On Thursday the commission will continue outlining its agenda with regards to Eskom.



