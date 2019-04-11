Former Ipid head Robert McBride. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Former Ipid boss Robert McBride will take the stand at the Zondo commission on Thursday morning. The Zondo commission this week shifts its focus to state capture allegations at law enforcement agencies.

McBride was supposed to give evidence on Monday but his appearance was postponed due to the commission’s failure to issue notices.

Evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius had said that McBride’s testimony will implicate about 30 people who hold high office in government.

He is likely to focus on his challenging role as the head of Ipid and attempts made to undermine the directorates work and functions.

McBride's contract as the head of Ipid ended last month. He had been in a battle with police minister Bheki Cele over the renewal of his contract.

Cele had made it clear that he will not renew McBride's contract, but the former Ekurhuleni metro police chief was not happy and even threatened to go to court over the matter.

McBride argued that it was not Cele who could make the decision whether to renew his contract or not and that only Parliament could do so.

Parliament voted last month against the extention of his contract.

McBride is also likely to focus on the political interference and efforts to tarnish his reputation and that of others because of the work that was done by Ipid.

He had previously been suspended by former minister Nathi Nhleko and he had to claw back to his job through court action.

Ipid also faced various opposition from police because of its mandate to investigate work done by police officers. Former acting commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane often was unhappy with the targeted work done by the unit.

McBride’s testimony will be followed by former KwaZulu Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen who was scheduled to appear on Monday.

The commission resumes ‪at 10am‬.

