Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday told the commission of inquiry into state capture that the lives of him and his family were under threat.



Zuma was back in the hot seat at the commission, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, for a second day of testimony.





Barely a few minutes after the commission resumed, Zuma revealed that his personal assistant told him she'd received an anonymous call on Monday night, threatening his life and that of his children.





"Tell Zuma we are going to kill him, we'll also kill his children as well as some people around him.





"i'm putting this on record because later on, I'd like to come back to this issue because I have lost a child. I just thought for record, this commission must know, my life, my children and my lawyers' are under threat," he told Zondo.





A concerned Zondo reacted strongly to the former president's claims, saying they were unacceptable.





"It's totally unacceptable for anyone in society to want to use violence, intimidation and all kinds of illegal means when they are unhappy about anybody," Zondo said.



He urged people with any complaints to make to rather report them to the relevant authorities.





He also spoke sternly against threats made against his legal counsel, saying they should not be threatened or discouraged from representing anyone.





He called on the commission's legal team to assist Zuma in any way possible.





Zuma is set to continue testifying at the commission, having revealed on Monday an alleged decades-long campaign of character assassination in an attempt to "get rid" of him.





The commission continues.





IOL