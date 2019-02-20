Justice Raymond Zondo Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will on Wednesday set its eyes on Eskom. The commission is expected to put on record Eskom related documents which include reports.

On Friday the first witness will take the stand and testify about corruption allegations at Eskom.

The state-owned company had been at the centre of allegations into state capture by the Gupta family.

The notorious family, which had a close relationship with former president Jacob Zuma, scored millions from the company in dodgy tenders it was awarded.

Parliament had held an inquiry into the allegations at Eskom and its findings and report were expected to be shared with the Zondo commission.

Earlier in the week, the commission heard evidence from former National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile.

Fuzile said if the nuclear deal had been implemented it would have been catastrophic for the country and citizens.

The deal was championed by former president Jacob Zuma.

It also heard from a Treasury official, Catherine MacLeod, about the economic cost of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s firing.

The commission’s new focus on Eskom is likely to take weeks.