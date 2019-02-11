

Zondo commission evidence leader Advocate Mahlabe Sello will lead the cross-examination of former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor over the next two days.

Among the matters the commission will deal with over the next two days are:





* the inspection in loco carried out at the Guptas Saxonwold complex last year





* the 2010 Department of Trade and Industry trip to China on which Mentor says she was approached by Duduzane Zuma, and





* cross-examination





Advocate Sello pointed out that while Ajay Gupta was denied leave to cross-examine Mentor, some of the issues he wanted to address would come up in the cross-examination over the next two days.





Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo refused Ajay Gupta leave to appeal after the influential businessman refused to attend the inquiry in person but instead indicated that he wanted to quiz Mentor via video link.





In August last year Mentor implicated the Gupta family as well as former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane. Mentor testified that she was offered a Cabinet post by a Gupta family member at their compound while Zuma was in another room.





IOL