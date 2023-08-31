Steve Biko’s son and businessman Robert Hersov donates to Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa

The latest round of disclosure of donations made to political parties has revealed that Steve Biko’s son, Hlumelo Biko, and businessman Robert Hersov donate to Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa (Bosa). Biko is a businessman and an investment banker, and he is the son of Steve and Dr Mamphela Ramphele.

His donation to Bosa is contained in the disclosure published by the IEC (Independent Electoral Commission) on Thursday. According to the disclosure, Hlumelo donated R200,000, while Hersov, a critic of President Cyril Ramaphosa, donated R100,000 to the party. The IEC said the donation by Hlumelo Biko, previously reported as the Chief Executive of the party, was made in December 2022 and should have been declared in January 2023.

The other two donations were received in January and March 2023 and should have been declared in April 2023. In other donations, the DA notched R22.9 million in donations from different donors. Among them was an entity known as Fynbos Ekwiteit (Pty) Ltd which gave the liberal party a sum of R15 million.

According to the entity, over the last two financial years it has made significant donations to the same party. The governing ANC declared a donation of R20 million, and R15 million of that donation came from Batho Batho Trust, while R5 million came from Chancellor House Trust. "Both these entities are regular donors to the governing party," the IEC said.

Another political party that got a sizeable donation and declared itself is Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA. According to the IEC’s records, the party's largest (60%) donation was received from an individual known as Victoria Freudenheim for R7.2 million, who has previously made a significant donation to the same party. "Two other large donations of R2 million each were received from an entity known as Solomon David Group (Pty) Ltd.