Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at his annual Christmas party for Nkandla's children.

A bullish former president Jacob Zuma told scores of children and guests at his annual Christmas party for children that black Africans should stop being fearful of and bowing down to white people.



Zuma, who was in high spirits, made a grand entrance at the event two hours after its scheduled 10 am time.





He told the crowd that he wanted to build a college and a university in Nkandla and already had a plot of land designated for the projects.





"I have my own objectives about these schools because we must create an African that can think and who must remove the fear of a white man that we have. We fear whites so that they end up talking about us anyhow they wish," said Zuma.





He said that if black Africans eradicated this fear of white people then they can truly liberate themselves.





"Don't judge me, by nature I am a freedom fighter and I will fight until I go down and those walking with me should know that we are on a long journey.





"White people met in Berlin and discussed how they would take our land and take everything and they duly did and came and divided everything they wanted among themselves and then they imposed rules on us and those rules continue to govern us even we are educated and in political power.





"We can't even touch those laws because they are like the Ten Commandments," said Zuma.





He said that the African Union (AU), which was under the chairpersonship of his ex-wife Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma between October 2012 and January 2017, should decolonise everything.





"We only called for the decolonisation of political power and rights, do you see we are short of intelligence? But we have highly educated people, doctors, professors and yet they don't talk about that," said Zuma.





He said that laws were designed in such a way that even when judges were off the mark it was respected because people will say a judge has spoken.





"From here I want to see emerging academics who will say 'Africa to the Africans' in the true sense of the word, I Gedleyehlekisa Mhlanganyezwa am saying that," said Zuma.





Using an analogy to describe the dispossession of land from Africans Zuma said it should not be that another man comes into your houses and evicts you and when you say that you want to be part of your house he only gives a small corner in your own house.



