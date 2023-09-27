Struggle veteran Aziz Pahad has died

He was 82 years old.

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and ANC veteran Aziz Pahad has died in Johannesburg.

Aziz Pahad’s death comes just two months after the death of his elder brother Essop Pahad.

The SABC reported on Wednesday evening that Pahad died at his home in Johannesburg. He was surrounded by his family.

Aziz Pahad had served as deputy foreign minister under former President Thabo Mbeki for many years.