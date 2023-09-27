Struggle veteran Aziz Pahad has died

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and ANC veteran Aziz Pahad has died in Johannesburg.
He was 82 years old.
Aziz Pahad’s death comes just two months after the death of his elder brother Essop Pahad.
The SABC reported on Wednesday evening that Pahad died at his home in Johannesburg. He was surrounded by his family.
Aziz Pahad had served as deputy foreign minister under former President Thabo Mbeki for many years.
He resigned from government after Mbeki was recalled in September 2008 following the decision of the ANC National Executive Committee.
He had joined the Struggle at a young age and was part of the Transvaal Indian Congress.
He later went into exile and returned to South Africa after the unbanning of the ANC and other liberation movements.
Pahad began serving under former president Nelson Mandela and he then worked with Mbeki until he quit government in 2008.
He also served in the NEC of the ANC for many years.
IOL Politics