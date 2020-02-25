Durban - The IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB) has commended reports that former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has pledged to assist needy university students with financial aid.
However, Zuma junior was not available on Tuesday to confirm whether or not he had made the pledge to pay for students who were struggling financially.
IFPYB secretary-general Mlungisi Mabaso said if the reports were true, Zuma’s offer was welcomed as he (Mabaso) had been personally inundated with calls from students for financial assistance.