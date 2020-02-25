'Students need the help': Duduzane Zuma's fees pledge welcomed









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban - The IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB) has commended reports that former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has pledged to assist needy university students with financial aid.

However, Zuma junior was not available on Tuesday to confirm whether or not he had made the pledge to pay for students who were struggling financially.

IFPYB secretary-general Mlungisi Mabaso said if the reports were true, Zuma’s offer was welcomed as he (Mabaso) had been personally inundated with calls from students for financial assistance.





“We know the challenges that NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) is facing, and we know that the department (of education) is struggling to implement free education that had been promised.





“So if there is someone who is willing to help, why judge that person based on the allegation of where his money comes from,” said Mabaso.





Mabaso was referring to some social media users who accused Zuma of pledging to assist the students with the proceeds of corruption.





In a video, Zuma, offered help the students although he did not elaborate on how he would do this. He first started by asking University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) students to stop burning buildings during their strike, saying that “we are smarter than that”.





“I understand your frustrations, I understand your anger.





“Let us channel our frustrations, let us hon in on your anger, and let us make a difference.





“We will sit down and I will come to you,” Zuma was heard on the video.





Zuma was also commended by the South African Student Union and Congress of South African Students (Cosas).





“We wish many others can make that kind of donation to ensure that poor and needy students don’t go back home on the basis that they don’t have the money to study,” said South African Union of Students president Mishack Mugabe.



