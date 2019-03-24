Picture: EFF/Twitter

Durban - Thousands of EFF supporters waited for hours for their leader Julius Malema to address them at the party's provincial manifesto launch at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.



During a long wait of about four hours for Malema to address the party’s KwaZulu-Natal rally which was scheduled to start at 1 pm the stadium kept swelling with supporters.





At about 4.30pm. Malema had not arrived. EFF NEC members Marshal Dlamini kept promising that Malema was about to enter the stadium.





The people still waiting patiently for the CiC @Julius_S_Malema to arrive at the #EFFKZNRally. The EFF is growing stronger everywhere. pic.twitter.com/sa2bH13VOQ — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) March 24, 2019





The EFF had two big rallies. Malema started by addressing the first one in Northern Cape before travelling to KwaZulu-Natal.









The media learnt at about 1 pm that Malema was still addressing his supporters in Northern Cape.





“He is flying and he would be here in no time,” said one leader.





While waiting, EFF were kept entertain with music from various artist including Kelly Khumalo. Even after all the artists had left spirits remained high at the stadium as supporters sang freedom songs. The national anthem was sung even before Malema arrived at around 4.50 pm.



