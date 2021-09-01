Supra Mahumapelo and Bitsa Lenkopane disciplinary hearing must start afresh

The ANC National Disciplinary Committee chaired by Nocawe Mafu has found that the five-year suspension of Supra Mahumapelo and Bitsa Lenkopane “was not properly ventilated at the provincial level”, and that the interest of justice was not taken into account, and ordered the proceedings to start afresh. Mahumapelo, a former premier of North West and provincial chairperson, and Lenkopane were suspended by the Hlomani Chauke-led Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) for allegedly telling former JB Marks (Potchefstroom) mayor Kgotso Kumalo not to abide by an instruction to step aside.

The IPC then charged them for bringing the party into disrepute. When the matter first broke in April this year, Mahumapelo said the suspension was a political witch hunt that would not withstand scrutiny, and vowed to challenge it. In a letter dated August 27, 2021, and sent to Mahumapelo and Lenkopane, a senior member of the ANC women’s league in North West, the two were given a reprieve.

However, Mahumapelo and Lenkopane are not totally off the hook as the NDC ruled that the matter should begin again, according to ANC guidelines, and must be concluded by December as the previous one had the hallmarks of a miscarriage of justice. “NDC Finding: To avoid any misunderstanding, the NDC will set out the various steps to be followed by the PDC as set out below: “The charge sheet served on both comrades Supra and Bitsa on 26 June 2021 will stand and there is no need to re-serve the charge sheet.

“The record of proceedings of 11 July 2021 where the charged members raised points in limine will stand as part of the record, and the charged members will not be permitted to raise the same points in limine going forward. “The PDC has 6 months to finalise the new disciplinary proceedings which it commenced on 26 June 2021, and that period will end on 25 December 2021. “The same members of the PDC will be eligible to re-hear the matter because it will be the first time they will be hearing evidence on the substantive issues from both the ANC and the charged members. No prejudice will be suffered by the charged members.

“The rules of natural justice must be afforded to the charged members to cross-examine ANC witnesses and lead evidence of their own. Similarly, the ANC would have the right to cross-examine the charged members (if they elect to testify) and their witnesses,” the NDC ruled. Three members of the committee, Beauty Dlulane, Tito Mboweni and Faith Muthambi, agreed that the decision of the North West ANC provincial disciplinary committee (ODC) was flawed and should be started afresh. Another member of the committee, Boitumelo Moloi, stayed away, citing a conflict of interest as she had once worked closely with Mahumapelo.