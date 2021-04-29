Supra Mahumapelo suspension’s 10 years too late - DA

Cape Town - The DA says ANC MP and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo’s suspension is 10 years too late.

Mahumapelo and acting ANC Women’s League secretary Bitsa Lenkopane have been found guilty of misconduct and were suspended from the ruling party for five years.

This comes after the North West disciplinary committee held a hearing earlier this week.

The DA North West provincial leader Leon Basson said if the suspension had happened years earlier, the province would have been in a better position today.

“For more than 10 years good governance principles were subverted to advance the interests of factional ANC politics instead of the interests of the people of the North West,” said Basson.

He added that the unemployment trend is high, about 1.25 million people either rely on a social grant as the only form of income or to augment their income and water, sanitation and electricity services are “erratic at best”.

“Hospitals and clinics are understaffed, under-resourced and dilapidated while the education system constantly fails at capacitating learners with the knowledge and skills needed for a prosperous and successful adult life.

“The Auditor-General’s reports serve as evidence of the billions lost over the last decade through irregular, unauthorised, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure. Money that could have been better applied to improve the lives and livelihoods of the people of the North West.”

[email protected]

Political Bureau