The courts are unable to fix the failing and broken ANC bus, the DA in the North West said. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The courts are unable to fix the failing and broken African National Congress (ANC) bus, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West said on Wednesday. The DA was reacting to the High Court in Johannesburg's judgment in the case of former Premier Supra Mahumapelo, contesting the national ANC's decision to disband the ANC’s North West Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

The court ruled the disbanded PEC must be reinstated based on procedural irregularities.

“It goes to show that even in internal matters, the failing ANC cannot be trusted to deal with serious matters efficiently, and we know from our lived experiences in the North West, that the failing ANC cannot be trusted to govern in the interest of the people,” DA North West Premier Candidate, Joe McGluwa said.

The national ANC said it would be appealing the judgment after Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane ordered that Mahumapelo and his PEC be reinstated within two days of her order and that the ANC should pay the legal costs.

ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said they would study the judgment in its full context and its implications.

“We note the ruling and we are appealing the judgment,” said Kodwa.

“The ANC NEC in our view has taken the correct decision. That's why we make a point that we will be appealing the judgment in its entirety... We need to understand it in relation to the constitution of the ANC but at the same time, we don't want the organisational internal process to absorb us and assimilate everything and undermine the fact that we are running elections."

He said the judgement must not distract their work to make sure they win elections.

"We must make sure we retain the North West overwhelmingly as the ANC," said Kodwa.

Kodwa said the NEC would engage with the provincial task team at the weekend.

Mahumapelo, who was represented by Advocate Dali Mpofu, was removed as premier in August last year, after protests flared up in the province. He was replaced by Job Mokgoro.

African News Agency (ANA)