Johannesburg -The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday found that the decision made by the African National Congress (ANC) to disband the North West provincial executive committee (PEC) was unlawful and unconstitutional. Former North West ANC chairperson and premier, Supra Mahumapelo and four others were challenging the national ANC's decision to disband the PEC.

The ANC national executive committee took the decision to disband the PEC last year and appointed a provincial task team (PTT). The PTT is headed by North West Premier Jacob Mokgoro.

The PTT was put in place in preparation for this year's provincial and national elections.

Mahumaphelo, who was represented by Advocate Dali Mpofu, was removed as premier after protests flared up in the province and replaced by Job Mokgoro.

The ANC is studying the judgement.

