Cape Town - After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday night, the ministers that are now part of the National Executive are currently being sworn in.

The changes to Ramaphosa's national executive were announced on Monday evening following the conclusion of an ANC NEC meeting at the weekend.

David Mabuza has been names as Ramaphosa's deputy president.

Other changes include:

Police Minister: Bheki Cele

Communications Minister: Nomvula Mokonyane

Energy Minister: Jeff Radebe

Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor

Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo

International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu

Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe

Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan

Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo

Public Works: Thulas Nxesi

Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

Social Development: Susan Shabangu

Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa

State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The Presidency: Women: Bathabile Dlamini

Tourism: Derek Hanekom

Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande

Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti

New Deputy Ministers:

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Sfiso Buthelezi

Communications: Pinky Kekana

Finance: Mondli Gungubele

Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majeke

Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale

IOL