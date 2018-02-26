Cape Town - After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday night, the ministers that are now part of the National Executive are currently being sworn in.
The changes to Ramaphosa's national executive were announced on Monday evening following the conclusion of an ANC NEC meeting at the weekend.
David Mabuza has been names as Ramaphosa's deputy president.
Other changes include:
Police Minister: Bheki Cele
Communications Minister: Nomvula Mokonyane
Energy Minister: Jeff Radebe
Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor
Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo
International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu
Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe
Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan
Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo
Public Works: Thulas Nxesi
Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane
Social Development: Susan Shabangu
Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa
State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
The Presidency: Women: Bathabile Dlamini
Tourism: Derek Hanekom
Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande
Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti
New Deputy Ministers:
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Sfiso Buthelezi
Communications: Pinky Kekana
Finance: Mondli Gungubele
Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majeke
Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale