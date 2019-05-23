Sylvia Lucas was elected as the new NCOP deputy chairperson. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA).

Former Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas said on Thursday that she would execute her new responsibilities as the deputy chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in accordance with the Constitution. Lucas was elected unopposed along with Amos Masondo as NCOP chairperson and chief whip Seiso Mohai.

She said there were aware of important responsibility placed on them.

"It is, indeed, with great humility I assume the responsibility of the deputy chairperson. It is, indeed, an honour to serve our constitutional democracy in this capacity," Lucas said.

She said she had since 1995 served in various capacities, and that now she was a national sphere of the government

"I am feeling deeply humbled. I will execute obligations of my office in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and to the very best of my ability," Lucas said.

She told the delegates to the NCOP that democracy requires that citizens should be continuously engaged in governance through interaction with those making decisions.

"It is not only about dropping ballots in a ballot box but it is also understand the important element of democracy. Those elected to make policy and laws are required to fulfil the mandate through continuous consultation and dialogue with citizens on whose behalf we are acting."

Lucas also said the NCOP delegates should strive for a people's and activist Parliament .

"We should ensure that legislatures are strengthened as part of building a developmental state. We should all recommit to ensure that constituency work should indeed be used effectively to link legislature to our people," she said.

"It is important to foster and maintain dynamic relation with provinces, especially legislatures. All permanent delegates need to serve as active agents in ongoing promotion of dynamic interaction with our provinces," Lucas added.

She said after five years in the sixth term of NCOP, the delegates would have been by the robust conversations and engagement they would have in the Chambers.

"Let each one of us represent his or her province with dignity, with purpose and with honour. Let Parliament continue to be a living embodiment of nation-building," Lucas said.

