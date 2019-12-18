File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - There is no loadshedding expected for Wednesday, but the system remained vulnerable and unpredictable, Eskom said. "Eskom has not loadshed for four consecutive days. There is no loadshedding expected today, as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service," the power utility said.

"Eskom will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary over this period. We, however, remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of loadshedding remains."

Eskom said their technical teams would continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation and work to reduce unplanned breakdowns to below 9,500MW to enable it to minimise the risk of loadshedding.

"We continue to ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of loadshedding. We will keep South Africans informed about the status of the electricity system and our recovery efforts throughout this period."