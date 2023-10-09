Tackling South Africa's challenges: Religious leaders unite at interfaith conference

More than 1,000 delegates and religious leaders from different faiths will converge at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Johannesburg this week in an effort to address the “crisis” state of South Africa. The Interfaith Forum of South Africa (TIFSA) have voiced their deepening concerns about the “social and moral crisis” that has been exacerbated by poverty, inequality, social ills, violence, corruption and unemployment.

The conference will also include discussions around issues such as power cuts, water shortages, crumbling infrastructure and the economy. In a collaborative effort of various faiths, traditions and communities, religious leaders of TIFSA said they affirm their responsibility to use its platform to uphold the moral fabric of the nation. 🇿🇦 South Africa's in crisis, and it's time for action! Join South Africans and Religious Leaders from across the country for a 3-day convening to find practical solutions. Let's work together for our tomorrow.



Participate on Facebook or YouTube @TIFSA on October 9-11 pic.twitter.com/UVnI3KB4Xd — South African Council of Churches (@OfficialSACC) October 7, 2023 In preparation for the conference, TIFSA had suggested a three part response to improve the situation of the country.

This included: – hosting the solutions driven national convention to brainstorm and look for solutions. – call on every South African to stand up against corruption and call on government to expedite the delivery on the findings and recommendations of the Zondo commission.

– commit to embark on voter education. “The solutions to our challenges lie with the citizens of this country,” the group said. “Let us come together to craft the pathway from a divided and racially and ethnically polarised past, to one South Africa for a dignified and secured living. This is the South Africa we want, this is the South Africa we pray for.”