Durban – The amount involved in the alleged fraud and corruption perpetrated by former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused in a Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender has risen to R389 million, a Durban court heard on Wednesday.
The matter against Gumede was postponed to April 16 for further investigation after she appeared alongside her co-accused at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, initially placed the value of the alleged tender fraud at R208 million.
National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokeswoman Natasha Kara told reporters after Wednesday's hearing that a search and seizure operation last October had yielded a second lot of documents at the home of one of the people accused alongside the former mayor.
“This has obviously warranted further investigation,” Kara said, adding that the state had to thoroughly analyse the information in its possession pertaining to the case before the matter could proceed.