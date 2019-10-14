Johannesburg - The African National Congress National Youth Task Team (NYTT) has admitted that it was clueless about when it could drag the embattled ANC Youth League (ANCYL) out of liquidation.
On Monday, the NYTT briefed the media on the outcomes of its meeting at the weekend where it adopted a roadmap to the ANCYL congress, which is scheduled for March 2020.
The NYTT was recently appointed by the ANC’s national executive committee, following calls by ANCYL members for the national structure under then-president Collen Maine to be disbanded.
NYTT coordinator Sibongile Besani said the ANC had intervened and paid off millions of rands in debt which the cash-strapped ANCYL had for years owed to service providers. This lead to its liquidation.
"The fact is the ANCYL has been liquidated and liquidation can only be rescinded by making payments. We have already sort of obliged to our liability. The lawyers are handling everything. Once the court process in that regard has been dealt with, we will be able to give you an update," Besani said.