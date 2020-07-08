Task team report reveals black, coloured academics remain underrepresented in the academic field

A ministerial task team, appointed to look into the recruitment, retention and progression of black academics, has found that black and coloured academics remain underrepresented in the academic field.

Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, released some of the task team’s findings on Wednesday.

He said the under representation of black and coloured staff was more pronounced in historically advantaged universities and previously Afrikaans universities.

"It appears that some universities may be seeking to address staff transformation imperatives through the recruitment of black academics from the continent. The progression impediments are multiple, with factors relating to research participation highlighted as particularly important," Nzimande said.

The task team was appointed in 2015 and was chaired by Professor David Mosoma. Its mission was to investigate the issues that were blocking the advancement of transformation in the higher education sector.