Tau not removed from top post, says ActionSA

Gauteng - ActionSA has dismissed reports that outgoing caucus leader Abel Tau was removed from his position due to infighting. The party confirmed that Tau elected to step back from the position because he needed to fully focus on ActionSA’s management of the coalition in Tshwane.

As mayoral committee member of human settlements, the party said Tau has the critical work to oversee the vital pro-poor service delivery function. Tau was the party’s mayoral candidate leading up to the 2021 local government elections. “ActionSA’s Tshwane caucus last night, on Tuesday, removed Tau. It is uncertain if he will be removed from the mayoral committee. He was removed after three and a half months, as the caucus descended into infighting. The infighting isn’t just in Johannesburg and in Durban with Makhosi Khoza. We do not know yet if this will affect the coalition in the city,” said a source from ActionSA.

However, ActionSA national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni refuted the allegations. “We are aware that there are reports of infighting, but I can confirm that is not the case. Tau will embark on the management of the coalition, which is very big and needs all his attention,” Ngobeni said. She further said: “In discussions with Tau, the national leadership shared the sentiments that ActionSA’s management of the coalition required full-time attention. The recent adjustment budget did not adequately express ActionSA’s agenda in the multi-party government, and this will require full-time attention to correct going forward,” she said.

Ngobeni said ActionSA caucus elected councillor Derrick Kissoonduth as its new caucus leader in Tshwane. She said councillor Kissoonduth, an older man in the Tshwane council, has served in council since 2006, then he served as mayoral committee member for public Safety and health, as well as holding various chairmanships in the council. “We place on the record our respect and appreciation for the leadership provided by Tau, we are confident that Kissoonduth will lead the caucus well and we wish him well in this important task,” Ngobeni said.