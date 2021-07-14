Taxi union vows to take on looters ’head-on’ in Tshwane

Pretoria – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Tshwane has directed all taxi associations in the region to “go out in full force” to protect all shopping malls in the city against the widespread looting and vandalism that has left a trail of destruction. Tshwane Santaco chairperson Abner Tsebe said the taxi industry should move “immediately” to support the work being done by the South African Police Service and some communities that are now protecting businesses against large scale looting.

“The taxi industry in Tshwane has taken this position in anticipation of the events in Johannesburg spiralling to the Tshwane. The leadership of the industry strongly warns those with intentions to loot to desist from any attempts as they will find the industry waiting,” said Tsebe. “This vandalism will not only destroy jobs but will consequently affect taxi industry business. It is therefore in our interests to stand against this form of outrageous thuggery.

Tsebe said the taxi industry’s activism does not seek to take over the duties of the South African Police Service (SAPS). “It must be noted that our efforts do not replace law enforcement nor act in competition. However, where there's lack of protection, the industry will move in,” said Tsebe. On Tuesday, the State Security Agency confirmed it received intelligence that some of its former senior members within the agency, who were supporters of former president Jacob Zuma, were key in orchestrating the violent unrests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said they were “busy sorting fact from fiction” on that information. She added the security agency was also looking into the possibility of “right-wing extremism”, racial tensions and attacks on foreign nationals erupting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. “I am not saying that these eruptions will happen. I am saying we are looking into it,” she said.