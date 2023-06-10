Teachers fired for sexual abuse of learners, some as young as 12

Cape Town - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has revealed that 19 teachers were fired for sexual abuse and other offences against learners. She said one case of sexual abuse had resulted in a learner getting pregnant.

She said some of those who were found guilty of sexual abuse had had sexual relationships with learners as young as 12-years-old. Out of the 19 teachers that were fired, nine cases did not relate to sexual abuse. The South African Council for Education (SACE) had held disciplinary hearings against the teachers for sexual abuse of learners and other offences.

“It should be noted that when the organisation submitted 19 names of teachers who were removed from the roll of educators, nine of the offences were not sexual harassment, but other offences as indicated. “One case resulted in pregnancy,” Motshekga added. SACE had found 19 teachers guilty of these offences and they were struck off the roll.

Motshekga told Desiree van der Walt of the DA in a reply to a written parliamentary question that the ages of teachers involved ranged between 28 and 53. In one case, a 53-year-old teacher had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl, and he was found guilty and struck off the roll. In another case, a 46-year-old teacher was fired for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl. He also used improper language against her.

One teacher was fired for the sexual assault of two learners, aged 14 and 15-years-old. Another teacher was removed from the roll for the sexual harassment and assault of learners between the ages of 12 and 13 years. A 30-year-old teacher was fired for having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old learner.

A teacher was removed from the roll for having a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old learner. The teacher was also involved in the sexual assault of the said learner. Motshekga said a teacher was fired for having a sexual relationship with a Grade 10 learner who subsequently fell pregnant. The learner later gave birth.

A 33-year-old teacher was struck off the roll for sexually assaulting two learners, aged 14 and 16-years-old. A 51-year-old teacher was fired for the assault of a 13-year-old learner. Motshekga said a 54-year-old teacher was axed for forcing two learners, aged 16 and 17-years-old, to strip naked as a punishment.