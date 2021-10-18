Thabiso Zulu charged after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman

Police have revealed that whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu, a close friend of slain former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, was arrested last week and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (assault GBH). Zulu’s arrest follows an incident that took place on September 11 during an election canvassing parade in Pietermaritzburg.

Police confirmed that Zulu was arrested and then released on bail. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo, a 7-month pregnant woman had been canvassing for the position of ward councillor at the Hanniville Community Hall when she was allegedly assaulted by Zulu. The woman Nomvuselelo Makamu – an ANC Ward 29 branch deputy secretary – alleged that Zulu punched her in the face.

The KwaZulu-Natal Political Task Team investigated the matter, Naidoo said. Zulu appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s court last Monday, October 11, before he was released on bail. He is expected to return to court on November 9.

“We continue to appeal to our communities to work closely with the police by reporting all crimes as well as provide information which could assist police in bringing perpetrators to book. “Information can be provided either via our Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or MySAPS App. Informers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” Naidoo said. Zulu is known as one of two whistle-blowers who exposed allegations of corruption in the uMzimkhulu municipality that could have led to Magaqa’s assassination in 2017.