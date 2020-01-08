Thabo Mbeki snubs ANC January 8 celebrations, again
Mbeki is understood to have complained about the irony that the very ANC that recalled him from office because it had no confidence in him, saw fit to publicly announce that he would be expected to campaign for it.
Mbeki also raised the fact that he had been attacked for taking Judge Chris Nicholson's judgment - which implied he was guilty of political meddling and abusing state resources - on review.
The former president said the appeal had not been directed at the ANC, but was designed to protect his integrity.