Former chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise addressing guests in Parliament. File photo: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA).

CAPE TOWN - The ruling party will nominate Thandi Modise as National Assembly Speaker when the House meets for the first time since the 6th democratic elections on Wednesday, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule announced on Monday. The decision came from the national executive committee of the African National Congress (ANC) which met in Cape Town to discuss the recent polls and who the party would nominate as office bearers in Parliament.

Modise, former chairwoman of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), replaces Baleka Mbete as Speaker.

"We unanimously adopted this list as the NEC, no issues and Thandi Modise will be the Speaker of the National Assembly and we will still continue to bring deputy Speaker Lechesa [Tsenoli] as the deputy Speaker of Parliament and further continue with Seiso Mohai as chair of the ANC caucus...," Magashule told reporters after the meeting.

Amos Masondo will be the ANC's nominee for NCOP chair, deputised by Sylvia Lucas, the current Northern Cape Premier.

Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane will be nominated as chair of chairs, a full-time job, meaning she won't make it back on to Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet.

Pemmy Majodina, from the Eastern Cape, will be the ANC chief whip in Parliament, while Doris Dlakude will remain deputy chief whip.

The ANC retained its majority in Parliament following the elections and its unlikely any challenges to the ANC nominations will succeed.

African News Agency (ANA)