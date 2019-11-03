National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise. File picture: Phando Jikelo / ANA

Cape Town - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise will represent South Africa's Parliament at the sixth summit of the heads of parliament of G20 countries - the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit - in Tokyo in Japan on Monday. The summit aims to strengthen the role of legislatures in global affairs, Parliament said in a statement on Sunday.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) – the largest and oldest global parliamentary platform – and the House of Councillors of the National Diet (Parliament) of Japan would host the summit.

Participating speakers would discuss the promotion of free, open, and fair trade and investment; use of innovative technology "towards a human-centred future society"; and efforts towards resolution of global problems and achievement of sustainable development (including financing for development and transparent and effective government), the statement said.

They were also expected to adopt a joint statement, reflecting on issues agreed at the 2019 G20 Leaders’ Summit in June.