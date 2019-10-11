Former president Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance on Friday welcomed the Pietermaritzburg High Court's decision to deny former president Jacob Zuma's application for a permanent stay of prosecution on corruption charges. The Pietermartizburg division of the KwaZulu-Natal high court dismissed Zuma's application with costs.

"The DA believes that Mr Zuma has a case to answer," DA member of parliament Glynnis Breytenbach said.

"We are encouraged by the ruling of the court to believe that Zuma will eventually have to face his day in court. The arc of the moral universe is often said to be long, but ultimately bending toward justice. The DA will not rest until justice has been done."

